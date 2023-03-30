Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors 845 2222 3049 137 2.40

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 34.09%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -188.42% -91.66% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors -4,075.29% -25.07% -11.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s peers have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -$552.07 million -0.23 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors $44.60 billion $2.45 billion 10.15

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric peers beat Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

