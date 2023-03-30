Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 755 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 1.1 %

Amgen stock opened at $241.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.