Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $578,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 56,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 24,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

