Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.
HEICO Price Performance
HEICO stock opened at $169.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.58 and its 200 day moving average is $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $177.55.
Insider Activity at HEICO
In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,515,958.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,515,958.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.
HEICO Company Profile
HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.
