Financial Analysis: Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Carso and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Carso $9.03 billion 1.12 $961.70 million $0.86 10.47 Hitachi Construction Machinery $9.13 billion N/A $674.85 million $6.10 7.50

Grupo Carso has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hitachi Construction Machinery. Hitachi Construction Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Carso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Carso pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Carso pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Carso and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Carso 10.70% 15.47% 8.78% Hitachi Construction Machinery 7.11% 11.82% 5.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Carso and Hitachi Construction Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Carso 0 0 0 0 N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 3 0 0 2.00

Summary

Grupo Carso beats Hitachi Construction Machinery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telecommunication, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; power transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants, and general infrastructure works; oil and geothermic well drilling and drilling services; and oil platforms and equipment for chemical and petroleum industries. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, and office building and houses; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; the United States; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine. The Solution segment covers the manufacture and sale of parts not included in the construction machinery business, and service sales. The company was founded in January 30,1955 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

