Financial Comparison: Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) versus Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ares Management pays out 362.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Ares Management has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% of Ares Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Ares Management 5.48% 16.82% 2.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Ares Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Ares Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.44 N/A N/A N/A Ares Management $3.06 billion 7.91 $167.54 million $0.85 95.76

Ares Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management and Ares Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88 Ares Management 0 3 6 0 2.67

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $47.06, suggesting a potential upside of 49.93%. Ares Management has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.71%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Ares Management.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S. and European direct lending. The Credit Group provides solutions for traditional fixed income investors seeking to access the syndicated bank loan and high yield bond markets and capitalize on opportunities across traded corporate credit. It additionally provides investors access to directly originated fixed and floating rate credit assets and the ability to capitalize on illiquidity premiums across the credit spectrum. The Private Equity Group segment manages shared control investments in corporate private equity funds. The Real Estate Group segment provides debt, mortgage loans, and equity capital to borrowers, property owners, and real estate developers. The company was founded by Michael J. Arougheti, David B. Kaplan, John H. Kissick, Antony P. Ressler, and Bennett Rosent

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.