Financial Contrast: SES AI (SES) & Its Rivals

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SES AI to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SES AI and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 73 460 992 51 2.65

SES AI presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 39.28%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SES AI has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES AI and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -14.25 SES AI Competitors $687.59 million $11.54 million 4.01

SES AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SES AI competitors beat SES AI on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

