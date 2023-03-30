Financial Survey: First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) versus Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Rating) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Financial Bankshares 41.53% 17.98% 1.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kentucky Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $40.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.54%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.91 $11.70 million N/A N/A First Financial Bankshares $564.52 million 8.16 $234.48 million $1.63 19.80

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Kentucky Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

