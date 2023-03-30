First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $941.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $723.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $777.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $959.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 91.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

