First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Up 51.7% in March

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $301,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 585.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 176,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 156,091 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Financial stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. 54,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,942. First Financial has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary First Financial Bank engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Articles

