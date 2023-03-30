First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,945 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.58. The stock had a trading volume of 454,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

