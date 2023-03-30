First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 23,127 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.20. 215,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,398. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $103.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.