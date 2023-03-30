First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 980179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$140.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.30.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Stories

