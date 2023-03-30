First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First National by 295.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First National during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First National during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First National alerts:

First National Stock Performance

FXNC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. 668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. First National has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

First National Increases Dividend

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. First National had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First National will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. First National’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.