First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,893,100 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 2,564,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FQVLF shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FQVLF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 5,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,167. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.