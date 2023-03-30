First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.55

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $219.55 and last traded at $215.67, with a volume of 391332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.83.

First Solar Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Solar by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

