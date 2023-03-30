First Tin (LON:1SN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.85

Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.85 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 226482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.08).

First Tin Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.06 million and a P/E ratio of -690.00.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc operates as a tin development company in Germany and Australia. The company's flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

