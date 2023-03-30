First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 129.0% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the February 28th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FV stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

