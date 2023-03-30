First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM remained flat at $59.67 during trading on Thursday. 728,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.