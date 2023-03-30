First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.82. 119,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,931. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

