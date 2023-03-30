First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNY. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

FNY traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $58.23. 5,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,116. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

