First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,530,000 after buying an additional 174,288 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 926,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 81,019 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 408,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 246,121 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 46,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

