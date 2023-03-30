First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIVGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TDIV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 417,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 403.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

