First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TDIV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 417,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 403.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

