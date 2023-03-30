First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TDIV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 417,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
