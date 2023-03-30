First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) is TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SDVY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.