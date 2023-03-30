Flare Trading Up 15.2% This Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $455.07 million and $21.65 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,262,930,454 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03811582 USD and is down -7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $34,046,856.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

