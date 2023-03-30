FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 66,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 94,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $509.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

Get FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4,332.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 490,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 479,468 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.