Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $74.71

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.71, but opened at $64.27. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $64.27, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $982.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

