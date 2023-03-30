Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2,736.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 159,403 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.28. 1,824,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,643. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

