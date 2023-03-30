Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Fortive Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

