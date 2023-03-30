Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 413,487 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 87,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Founder SPAC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Founder SPAC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Founder SPAC by 350.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Founder SPAC

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

