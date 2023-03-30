Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $44.14. 20,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 60,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.66 million, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

