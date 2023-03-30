Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 210.4% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of FSNUY stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

