Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Barry L. Padgett Sells 6,566 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $96,191.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,670.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Freshworks Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.26.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshworks Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.