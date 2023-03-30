FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FTAIO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.36. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

