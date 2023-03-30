Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 5.9%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.31. Approximately 1,025,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,086,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

