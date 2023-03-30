Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 5.9%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.31. Approximately 1,025,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,086,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.
Futu Stock Up 5.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80.
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
