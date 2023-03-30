Future Health ESG (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Shares Up 1%

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
Future Health ESG Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.
About Future Health ESG
Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Future Health ESG (FHLTU)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Future Health ESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Health ESG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.