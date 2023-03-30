Future Health ESG (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Shares Up 1%

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Future Health ESG Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

About Future Health ESG

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

Further Reading

