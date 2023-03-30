FY2023 EPS Estimates for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Raised by Analyst

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Internet Initiative Japan in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Internet Initiative Japan’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance

Shares of IIJIY stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.65. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

