FY2024 EPS Estimates for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Cut by Analyst

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,170,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

