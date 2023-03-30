FY2024 EPS Estimates for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Cut by Analyst

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.
Yatra Online Price Performance
NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.