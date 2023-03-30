Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 24,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 45,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GLPEY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.