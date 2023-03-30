Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,716 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for about 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $62,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE IT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,136. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

