Gateway Protocol Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $14.23 million and approximately $27,782.74 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.54435297 USD and is down -36.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $51,346.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.