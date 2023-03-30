GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM) Insider Keith Fulton Buys 317,460 Shares

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) insider Keith Fulton bought 317,460 shares of GCM Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,523.80 ($11,701.44).

GCM Resources Price Performance

Shares of GCM traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3 ($0.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,050. GCM Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.88 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of £5.47 million and a PE ratio of -305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.98.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

