GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.
GEE Group Company Profile
