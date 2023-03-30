General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 23,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.06. 5,172,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,514,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

