Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $4.39

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.59. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 315,746 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GENI. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 483,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 265,862 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

