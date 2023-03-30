Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $4.39

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.59. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 315,746 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on GENI. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
Genius Sports Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Further Reading
