Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 224,250 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Gentex worth $55,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Gentex Stock Up 1.0 %

Gentex Dividend Announcement

GNTX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 88,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,697. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.