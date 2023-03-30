Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.30. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 26,977 shares changing hands.

Global Acquisitions Trading Down 23.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Global Acquisitions Company Profile

Global Acquisitions Corp. is a shell company. Its purpose is to seek, investigate and, if such investigation warrants, acquire an interest in business opportunities presented by persons or firms who or which desire to seek the perceived advantages of a corporation whose securities are registered pursuant to the exchange act.

