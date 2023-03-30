Global Opportunities Trust (GOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its Final earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Global Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 268 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 336 ($4.13). The company has a market capitalization of £93.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,004.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 317.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.06.

Get Global Opportunities Trust alerts:

Global Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Global Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,562.50%.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.