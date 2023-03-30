Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Sunday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$40,425.00 ($26,950.00). 9.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

