Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Sunday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Global Value Fund Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$40,425.00 ($26,950.00). 9.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Global Value Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Global Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.