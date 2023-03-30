Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.99. 5,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 2,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Guru Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Guru Index ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.09% of Global X Guru Index ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Guru Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

